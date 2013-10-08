Aluminum premiums pressured by "confusion" over LME -Alcoa CFO

NEW YORK Oct 8 Global aluminum premiums have
fallen due to "confusion" over the London Metal Exchange's
proposal announced on July 1 to overhaul its warehousing policy,
Alcoa Inc Chief Financial Officer and Vice President
William Oplinger said on Tuesday.
Premiums paid on top of the LME benchmark price have dropped
17 percent in Europe, 4 percent in Japan and 11 percent in the
United States, he said.
While they have been under pressure, they have found some
support from financing deals, which keep the metal locked up in
long-term storage deals and therefore off the market.
In financing deals, traders store metal in warehouses due to
low borrowing costs and a wide forward pricing.
Market participants have increased the rate at which they
move metal out of LME-registered warehouses and into lower-cost
storage facilities, he added. That has created a bigger
stockpile of off-exchange stock.