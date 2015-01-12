版本:
2015年 1月 13日

Alcoa CFO says overall aluminum price to remain stable

NEW YORK Jan 12 Alcoa's Chief Financial Officer William Oplinger said in the company's fourth-quarter earnings call on Monday that the all-in aluminum price, including benchmark future prices and regional premiums, would remain "similar to the market situation that we have today."

Asked if the company had a projected aluminum price embedded in their 2015 projections, Oplinger acknowledged that Alcoa did, but declined to say what it was except that the market fundamentals were likely to remain similar.

Benchmark three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange has fallen 10 percent since the start of December, but regional premiums paid for delivery of aluminum have reached record highs. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Diane Craft)
