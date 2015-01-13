UPDATE 3-Alcoa's aluminum price for estimates 'similar' to current levels

* Analysts say market is artificially tight
By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Alcoa Inc has used an
aluminum price including benchmark futures and regional premiums
that are similar to current levels for its 2015 free-cash flow
forecast of $500 million, Chief Financial Officer William
Oplinger said on Monday.
In its fourth-quarter earnings call, Oplinger declined to
say what aluminum price the company used for its 2015 projects,
but said they were "similar to the market situation that we have
today".
That included the London Metal Exchange futures benchmark,
regional premiums and currency effects.
His comments are likely to stir the debate over the
direction of physical premiums, which are paid on top of futures
for physical delivery and hit record levels.
"For North America, 2015 is set to be another good year for
consumption as demand from the transport sector remains strong,"
Maquarie said on Tuesday in its 2015 outlook.
Many consumers say long wait-times to get metal out of
storage and financing deals that take metal out of the market
have kept premiums artificially high for years, while futures
remain close to or below breakeven for many producers.
"It is worth remembering the tight market is more artificial
than real given a huge amount of stocks sitting in warehouses
both on and off exchange," Macquarie said, adding that the U.S.
premium would be under downward pressure in 2015 as the
volatility of LME spreads continue.
The Australian bank also said that it expected a slight
global aluminum deficit in 2015, but "with the Chinese surplus
expected to slightly widen".
Traders say premiums AL-PREM will come under pressure
after the first quarter as logjams shrink due to changes in LME
storage rules. They also say the low interest rates and wide
forward price structure that make financing deals profitable
will disappear.
Soaring premiums have provided support to producers since
2010 while LME prices have been under pressure amid soaring
stockpiles.
Yet all-in prices may end up remaining the same, traders
said, as futures prices rise to offset drops in premiums.
Also during the call, Chief Executive Officer Klaus
Kleinfeld played down concerns about Chinese supply flooding the
market, as it was unlikely that top producer and consumer China
would remove an export tax for primary aluminum.
He added that the company was closely monitoring China's
increased activity in the trade of semi-finished products.
LME benchmark three-month aluminum has fallen 10
percent since early December while regional premiums have hit
record highs.
