Alcoa lowers 2015 aluminum surplus forecast to 551,000 T

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
NEW YORK Oct 8 Alcoa lowered its forecast for the 2015 global aluminum surplus to 551,000 tonnes from its second-quarter estimate for a 762,000-tonne surplus, the company said in a presentation to announce its third-quarter results on Thursday.
It added that it expects a deficit in the market in 2016, though it did not specify how much. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)