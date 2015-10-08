Alcoa lowers 2015 aluminum surplus forecast to 551,000 T

NEW YORK Oct 8 Alcoa lowered its forecast for the 2015 global aluminum surplus to 551,000 tonnes from its second-quarter estimate for a 762,000-tonne surplus, the company said in a presentation to announce its third-quarter results on Thursday.

It added that it expects a deficit in the market in 2016, though it did not specify how much. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio)