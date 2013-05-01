版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Alcoa considering aluminum production cuts

May 1 Alcoa Inc said on Wednesday it is considering curtailing its aluminum production, a move that could affect up to 11 percent of its global smelting capacity.

The company said it is reviewing 460,000 tonnes of smelting capacity for possible curtailment over the next 15 months. It already has 13 percent of its capacity idled.
