版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四 01:21 BJT

Alcoa to curtail production in Brazil, close a line in U.S.

Aug 14 Alcoa Inc said on Wednesday it is temporarily cutting production at its aluminum smelters in Brazil, and will permanently shut down one line at its Massena East plant in New York.

The changes, which affect about 164,000 tonnes of annual smelting capacity, are part of a review announced in May.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐