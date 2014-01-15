版本:
Alcoa to close facility in New York

Jan 15 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said on Wednesday it plans to permanently close the two potlines at its Massena East smelter in Massena, New York.

The company said the lines are not competitive. The move will cut Alcoa's smelting capacity by 84,000 tonnes. Its Massena West facility is not affected.
