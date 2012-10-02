Sardinia region to meet with Enel on solution for Alcoa smelter

MILAN Oct 2 The Sardinia region's government will discuss ways with energy group Enel to reduce the price of power for Alcoa's Italian plant, the Sardinia region president Ugo Cappellacci said on Tuesday.

A discounted energy price for Alcoa could help entice a buyer for the smelter, which U.S. aluminum maker Alcoa wants to close down.

Among companies eyeing the smelter, which is located in Sardinia, are Swiss commodities trader Glencore which suspended talks with Italian authorities after the Italian Industry Ministry rejected a request to provide discounted energy prices.

Italy has among the highest electricity prices in Europe, and aluminum smelting in an energy-intensive industry.

"We have not lost hope on Glencore, we are working to find a solution," Cappellacci said at the sidelines of an event in Milan.

He added a meeting with Enel about the energy price for Alcoa and for companies producing in Sardinia could take place by the end of the week.