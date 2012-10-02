Sardinia region to meet with Enel on solution for Alcoa smelter

MILAN Oct 2 The Sardinia region's government
will discuss ways with energy group Enel to reduce the
price of power for Alcoa's Italian plant, the Sardinia
region president Ugo Cappellacci said on Tuesday.
A discounted energy price for Alcoa could help entice a
buyer for the smelter, which U.S. aluminum maker Alcoa wants to
close down.
Among companies eyeing the smelter, which is located in
Sardinia, are Swiss commodities trader Glencore which
suspended talks with Italian authorities after the Italian
Industry Ministry rejected a request to provide discounted
energy prices.
Italy has among the highest electricity prices in Europe,
and aluminum smelting in an energy-intensive industry.
"We have not lost hope on Glencore, we are working to find a
solution," Cappellacci said at the sidelines of an event in
Milan.
He added a meeting with Enel about the energy price for
Alcoa and for companies producing in Sardinia could take place
by the end of the week.