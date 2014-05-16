Alcoa, union at U.S. metal plants reach tentative agreement

BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
May 16 Alcoa Inc said it had reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year labor contract with the unionized workers at 10 U.S. metal plants shortly before the expiration of their previous labor contract.
Alcoa and the United Steelworkers (USW) union did not give details of the agreement on their websites.
USW, which represents some 6,100 Alcoa workers across the United States, said it would let employees know the details of the agreement and schedule ratification votes with local unions at all 10 plants.
A previous four-year contract between the Pittsburgh-based aluminum producer and the union expires at 12:59 a.m. EDT (0459 GMT) on Friday.
Negotiations, which began in Pittsburgh in April, come at a time when Alcoa has been cutting capacity at its smelters to stem a growing aluminum surplus that has depressed prices and made a large number of plants uncompetitive. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
MELBOURNE, April 18 South32 Ltd on Tuesday killed a $200 million deal to buy Peabody Energy's Metropolitan coal mine in Australia after running into competition concerns about supply of coal to local steel makers.
April 17 SharkNinja Operating LLC, the privately held U.S. manufacturer of Ninja blenders and Shark vacuum cleaners, is exploring a sale that it hopes will value it at more than $1.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.