Alcobra's ADHD drug meets goals in late-stage study

Oct 6 Alcobra Ltd said its drug to treat attention deficit disorder met the main goals of a late-stage trial, reducing the symptoms of the condition better than a sugar pill.

The study results were derived after the company excluded data from four patients who showed an extreme response to the placebo, Alcobra said in a statement.

The company said the study scored the drug, Metadoxine, on the same scale used in studies that evaluated other attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, drugs. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
