Alcobra's ADHD drug meets goals in late-stage study

BRIEF-TPI Composites says expects diluted EPS between $0.09 and $0.11 for three months ended March 31
* Tpi composites inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, expect to report net sales of between $189.7 million and $191.7 million
Oct 6 Alcobra Ltd said its drug to treat attention deficit disorder met the main goals of a late-stage trial, reducing the symptoms of the condition better than a sugar pill.
The study results were derived after the company excluded data from four patients who showed an extreme response to the placebo, Alcobra said in a statement.
The company said the study scored the drug, Metadoxine, on the same scale used in studies that evaluated other attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, drugs. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Tpi composites inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, expect to report net sales of between $189.7 million and $191.7 million
* Pembina and Veresen to create leading north american energy infrastructure company
* CNA Financial Corp - qtrly property and casualty operations net written premiums $ 1,632 million versus $1,668 million