UPDATE 2-Alcobra to stop testing sole drug for ADHD after study fails

Jan 17 Alcobra Ltd said it would
abandon evaluating its only experimental drug to treat attention
deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), after a failed late-stage
study, wiping away more than half the company's value before the
bell on Tuesday.
The Israeli drug developer is evaluating assets - both
internal and external - and will present its strategic direction
to shareholders in the coming weeks, Chief Executive Dr. Yaron
Daniely said on a conference call.
ADHD, a cognitive disorder characterized by inattention
and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with
functioning or development, affects about 4 percent to 5 percent
of adults globally, according to Alcobra.
At first, it was believed to only affect children, but ADHD
is now known to persist into adolescence and adulthood.
The drug, MDX, did not induce a statistically significant
benefit over a placebo in the 283-patient "MEASURE" trial, the
company said.
The drug has a checkered past. The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration earlier this month recommended Alcobra conduct a
an extra six-month MDX trial to expel safety concerns emanating
from preclinical data.
The regulator had placed a clinical hold on the long-acting
therapy in September in light of this data.
About 80 patients discontinued treatment in the MEASURE
study after the imposition of the hold, Daniely said on Tuesday.
In 2014, Alcobra said it was encouraged by MDX's impact
versus a placebo in a prior late-stage adult ADHD trial, only
after excluding four patients from the analysis, citing "extreme
placebo responses." (bit.ly/ZrFCLR)
In 2015, the drug failed a mid-stage study in Fragile X
syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes a range of
developmental problems. (bit.ly/1Lqpn6x)
Alcobra will continue to explore the promise of MDX in other
conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, potentially with a
partner in Europe, Daniely added.
Shares of the company, which said it expects to end 2016
with a cash balance of $50 million and has less than 20
employees, were down 52.6 percent at 90 cents on the Nasdaq in
premarket trading.
