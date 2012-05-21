Abu Dhabi picks Goldman, others for state-backed realty merger

| DUBAI
DUBAI May 21 Abu Dhabi has picked four banks as
financial advisors for the potential state-backed merger of
property developers Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real
Estate, three sources aware of the matter said on
Monday.
The oil-rich emirate has hired Goldman Sachs and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi to advise a steering
committee that will oversee the potential merger, one of the
sources familiar with the matter said.
Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are
advising the companies, the three banking and industry sources
said speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter has not
been made public.
Spokesmen for Aldar and Sorouh declined to comment.
Abu Dhabi is contemplating merging indebted Aldar with
Sorouh in a tie-up that could create a company worth some $15
billion in assets.
Analysts say the deal, outlined in March, is aimed at
shoring up the balance sheet of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund
Mubadala, which has a big stake in struggling Aldar,
and stabilising the emirate's brittle real estate market.
A tie-up is seen as complicated, however, given the massive
land banks the two companies hold and the work involved in
arriving at a deal structure.
Aldar has relied heavily on the government over the past 18
months for funding. Abu Dhabi has spent more than $10 billion on
the company, equivalent to the amount it deployed to rescue
Dubai from a bond default in 2009.