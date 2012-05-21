UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi taps Goldman, others for realty merger talks - sources

* Goldman, NBAD to advise main committee on Aldar/Sorouh
merger - sources
* Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse to advice developers
* Banks, committee expected to meet this week - source
By Dinesh Nair and Praveen Menon
DUBAI, May 21 Abu Dhabi picked Goldman Sachs
and three other banks to as financial advisers on the
state-backed merger of the emirate's two largest property firms,
four sources said on Monday, adding momentum to the process.
Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate
said in March they were in talks for a potential merger, with
the blessing of the government, creating a company with $15
billion in assets.
Abu Dhabi also picked Morgan Stanley and Credit
Suisse to advise the two companies on the deal,
banking and industry sources said on condition of anonymity.
Aldar is being advised by the Swiss lender while Morgan Stanley
will aid Sorouh, one of the sources said.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, majority-owned by the
government, will join Goldman to advise the steering committee
overseeing the potential merger, a second one of the sources
familiar with the matter said.
"This is a crucial step in taking the merger forward. The
fact that they have got some high-profile banks there shows the
willingness to take this merger forward in a systematic manner,"
said one of the banking sources.
Analysts say the deal is aimed at shoring up the balance
sheet of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala,
which has a big stake in struggling Aldar, and stabilising the
emirate's brittle real estate market.
Aldar has relied heavily on the government over the past 18
months for funding. Abu Dhabi has spent more than $10 billion on
the company, equivalent to the amount it deployed to rescue
Dubai from a bond default in 2009.
Spokesmen for Aldar and Sorouh declined to comment. The
sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter has not
been made public.
Shares of Aldar and Sorouh closed up 4.9 percent and 5.1
percent respectively on the Abu Dhabi bourse on Monday.
Several global banks had pitched for the advisory mandate,
which was seen as a way to open more lucrative doors in the
oil-rich emirate.
A tie-up between Aldar and Sorouh is seen as complicated,
however, given the massive land banks the two companies hold and
the work involved in arriving at a deal structure.
"The process is definitely complicated but this could well be
one which we will see through since there is clear government
backing," said the source.
The steering committee, banks and companies are expected to
meet later this week to discuss the deal, one source said.
In 2009, Dubai abandoned plans to merge four of its realty
firms including Emaar Properties after feasibility
studies.