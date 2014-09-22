UK lender Aldermore says will float on London Stock Exchange

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 18
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8639 points on Tuesdayday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
LONDON, Sept 22 British bank Aldermore said on Monday that it would float on the London Stock Exchange in October, aiming to raise 75 million pounds ($122.66 million).
Aldermore, which is partly owned by AnaCap Financial Partners, focuses on lending to small and medium-sized businesses and homeowners. The offer will consist of new and existing shares.
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are leading the listing, while Nomura and Numis are co-lead managers. Lazard is advising. ($1 = 0.6115 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Susan Thomas)
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8639 points on Tuesdayday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
ZURICH, April 18 GAM Holding on Tuesday posted net inflows of 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for the first three months of 2017, with top management also urging shareholders reject board nominations from activist hedge fund investor RBR Capital Advisors.
* Novartis expands development programs for NASH through clinical collaboration with Allergan