UK lender Aldermore says will float on London Stock Exchange

LONDON, Sept 22 British bank Aldermore said on Monday that it would float on the London Stock Exchange in October, aiming to raise 75 million pounds ($122.66 million).

Aldermore, which is partly owned by AnaCap Financial Partners, focuses on lending to small and medium-sized businesses and homeowners. The offer will consist of new and existing shares.

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are leading the listing, while Nomura and Numis are co-lead managers. Lazard is advising. ($1 = 0.6115 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Susan Thomas)
