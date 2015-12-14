版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 14日 星期一 23:24 BJT

MOVES-Aldermore Bank appoints Christine Palmer chief risk officer

Dec 14 Aldermore Bank, a unit of Aldermore Group Plc, said it appointed Christine Palmer chief risk officer.

Palmer joins from Royal Bank of Scotland, Aldermore Bank said.

She will replace Steve Barry, who is leaving to pursue opportunities outside the bank. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐