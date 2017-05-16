版本:
MOVES-Aldermore hires James Pigrem as business development manager

May 16 British bank Aldermore Group Plc appointed James Pigrem as a business development manager.

Pigrem most recently worked for GE Capital Equipment Finance, operating in materials handling, construction and transportation verticals.

At Aldermore, Pigrem, who has more than 13 years of experience in the industry, will work within the manufacturer and dealer services team in its asset finance division. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
