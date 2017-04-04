版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 18:38 BJT

MOVES-Aldermore Group names business development manager for South UK

April 4 Aldermore Group Plc, a UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, appointed Steve Halls as business development manager in its invoice finance team.

He will report to Stuart Baty who is head of business development – south, invoice finance.

Previously, Halls was a director for asset based lending at British bank Santander.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐