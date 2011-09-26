UK bank Aldermore raises 62 mln stg from investors

BRIEF-EMERSON ELECTRIC SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 26 Aldermore, one of a clutch of new British banks to have emerged in the wake of the credit crisis, has raised 62 million pounds ($95.7 million) from investors to fund its expansion and further development.
The new money has come from investors including funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management , Honeywell Capital Management and the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, as well as Aldermore's existing lead investor AnaCap Financial Partners LLP.
"This investment gives us an excellent platform for continued growth and to offer real choice and competition in the UK banking market," Aldermore Chief Executive Phillip Monks said in a statement on Monday.
Aldermore and other new entrants such as Metro Bank, Haymarket Financial (HayFin) and NBNK are aiming to challenge the dominance of Britain's "Big Four" banks -- Barclays , Lloyds , Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC .
Aldermore said in July that it had reached profitability and had gross assets of more than 1 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 Assets will be stranded and investors will walk away unless mining companies show they are dealing with water scarcity, mine bosses said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.