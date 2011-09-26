UK bank Aldermore raises 62 mln stg from investors

LONDON, Sept 26 Aldermore, one of a clutch of new British banks to have emerged in the wake of the credit crisis, has raised 62 million pounds ($95.7 million) from investors to fund its expansion and further development.

The new money has come from investors including funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management , Honeywell Capital Management and the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, as well as Aldermore's existing lead investor AnaCap Financial Partners LLP.

"This investment gives us an excellent platform for continued growth and to offer real choice and competition in the UK banking market," Aldermore Chief Executive Phillip Monks said in a statement on Monday.

Aldermore and other new entrants such as Metro Bank, Haymarket Financial (HayFin) and NBNK are aiming to challenge the dominance of Britain's "Big Four" banks -- Barclays , Lloyds , Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC .

Aldermore said in July that it had reached profitability and had gross assets of more than 1 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)