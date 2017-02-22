版本:
MOVES-Aldermore names new business development manager

Feb 22 British bank Aldermore Group Plc appointed Graeme Elliot as a business development manager in its invoice finance team.

He will report to Stuart Baty, head of business development – south, invoice finance.

Elliot previously worked at Royal Bank of Scotland, where he held business development roles in corporate banking and invoice finance divisions. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
