MOVES-Aldermore hires risk directors for business finance unit

March 28 Aldermore Group Plc, a UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, named Jon Flagg risk director for asset finance and Clive Gould risk director for invoice finance.

Flagg joins from GE capital, while Gould previously worked with asset management company Close Brothers Group Plc.

Flagg and Gould will be based in Aldermore's Reading office and will report to Carl D'Ammassa, group managing director for business finance. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
