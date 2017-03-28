MOVES-Aldermore hires risk directors for business finance unit

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 Aldermore Group Plc, a UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, named Jon Flagg risk director for asset finance and Clive Gould risk director for invoice finance.
Flagg joins from GE capital, while Gould previously worked with asset management company Close Brothers Group Plc.
Flagg and Gould will be based in Aldermore's Reading office and will report to Carl D'Ammassa, group managing director for business finance. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.