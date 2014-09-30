MOVES-Danuta Gray joins Aldermore as senior independent director

Sept 30 UK-based retail bank Aldermore Bank Plc said it appointed Danuta Gray senior independent director and a non-executive director on its board.

Gray is also on the boards of investment and insurance group Old Mutual Plc, recruitment company Michael Page International Plc and betting company Paddy Power Plc.

She has previously worked at Telefonica O2 in Ireland and BT Group Plc.