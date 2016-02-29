Aldeyra's eye drug found effective in mid-stage study

Feb 29 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc said its experimental eye drug proved to be more effective than a placebo in treating itching and tearing associated with allergic conjunctivitis in a mid-stage study.

Allergic conjunctivitis is a common disease characterized by an inflammation of the membrane that covers the eye, which results in excessive tear production, ocular itching, swelling, and redness. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)