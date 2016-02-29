Aldeyra's eye drug found effective in mid-stage study

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc said its experimental eye drug proved to be more effective than a placebo in treating itching and tearing associated with allergic conjunctivitis in a mid-stage study.
Allergic conjunctivitis is a common disease characterized by an inflammation of the membrane that covers the eye, which results in excessive tear production, ocular itching, swelling, and redness. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.