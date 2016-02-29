UPDATE 2-Aldeyra's eye drug effective in mid-stage trial; shares soar

* Drug effective in treating eye itching, tearing
* Shares jump 56 pct; record intraday percentage gain
By Rosmi Shaji
Feb 29 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc said
its eye drug was more effective than a placebo in treating
itching and tearing associated with allergic conjunctivitis in a
mid-stage study.
The company's shares surged 56 percent - their record
intraday percentage gain - to $5.82 on Monday, before giving up
some of the gains to trade at $5.06.
Aldeyra said the experimental drug, NS2, works by trapping
small molecules called aldehydes, which are considered to be one
of the reasons for inflammatory conditions including allergic
conjunctivitis.
This is the first clinical outcome that suggests aldehyde
trapping works in the anti-inflammatory space, Laidlaw & Co
analyst Yale Jen told Reuters.
Allergic conjunctivitis is a common eye disease
characterized by an inflammation of the membrane that covers the
eye. The condition results in excessive tear production, ocular
itching, swelling and redness.
The 100-patient study was testing those who had at least a
two-year history of allergic conjunctivitis triggered by grass,
tree or ragweed pollen, the company said.
Data from the mid-stage study showed that both single and
multiple doses were statistically significant.
Aldeyra, which is also testing the eye drug in noninfectious
anterior uveitis, said it would await data from that mid-stage
study to decide on which indication to be pursued in terms of
clinical trials.
The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company is also
evaluating the drug in Sjogren-Larsson Syndrome, a rare genetic
condition characterized by dry, scaly skin, as well as eye and
neurological problems.
Data from the two mid-stage studies are expected in the
second quarter, the company said.
The company's shares were up 36 percent at $5.06 in mid-day
trading on the Nasdaq. More than 322,000 shares traded, nearly
30 times their 30-day average.
