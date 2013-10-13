German discounters Aldi and Lidl continue domestic growth -report

FRANKFURT Oct 13 Growth at German discount
grocers Aldi Sued, Aldi Nord and Lidl is continuing unabated in
their home market, German magazine Focus reported on Sunday.
Aldi and Lidl pioneered the concept
of discounted food retailing to the detriment of competitors
such as Carrefour and their dominance has made it
difficult for outside players to make money from supermarkets in
Europe's largest economy. Even the mighty Wal-Mart has
had to concede defeat.
Aldi Nord generated sales of 11.5 billion euros ($15.6
billion) in its 2,440 stores in Germany last year and expects to
raise revenue "significantly" this year, Focus reported, citing
the company.
Aldi Sued, which has 1,880 supermarkets in the south of
Germany, increased sales by 6 percent last year to about 15
billion euros ($20 billion), the company told Focus.
Lidl, which competes with both Aldi Sued and Aldi Nord,
lifted sales at its 3,300 German stores by 2 percent to 18
billion euros in its last business year, the magazine reported,
citing the company.
Aldi Nord, Aldi Sued and Lidl were not immediately available
to comment on Sunday.
Aldi, which is Britain's fastest growing grocer, more than
doubled its earnings in the country in 2012. The retailer
attracted 1 million more British shoppers and achieved higher
spending from existing customers, it said on Sept. 30.