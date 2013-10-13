German discounters Aldi and Lidl continue domestic growth -report

FRANKFURT Oct 13 Growth at German discount grocers Aldi Sued, Aldi Nord and Lidl is continuing unabated in their home market, German magazine Focus reported on Sunday.

Aldi and Lidl pioneered the concept of discounted food retailing to the detriment of competitors such as Carrefour and their dominance has made it difficult for outside players to make money from supermarkets in Europe's largest economy. Even the mighty Wal-Mart has had to concede defeat.

Aldi Nord generated sales of 11.5 billion euros ($15.6 billion) in its 2,440 stores in Germany last year and expects to raise revenue "significantly" this year, Focus reported, citing the company.

Aldi Sued, which has 1,880 supermarkets in the south of Germany, increased sales by 6 percent last year to about 15 billion euros ($20 billion), the company told Focus.

Lidl, which competes with both Aldi Sued and Aldi Nord, lifted sales at its 3,300 German stores by 2 percent to 18 billion euros in its last business year, the magazine reported, citing the company.

Aldi Nord, Aldi Sued and Lidl were not immediately available to comment on Sunday.

Aldi, which is Britain's fastest growing grocer, more than doubled its earnings in the country in 2012. The retailer attracted 1 million more British shoppers and achieved higher spending from existing customers, it said on Sept. 30.