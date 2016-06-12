Brazil's No.2 fuel distributor Ipiranga buys smaller rival Ale

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
SAO PAULO, June 12 Brazil's second-biggest fuel distributor, the Ipiranga unit of Ultrapar Participações SA , agreed to acquire a smaller peer for 2.17 billion reais ($635 million), rivaling the reach of state oil company Petrobras' distribution unit.
Ipiranga, which has a network of 7,241 service stations, said in a securities filing on Sunday that the acquisition of Alesat Combustíveis SA, or ALE, the country's fourth-biggest distributor with about 2,000 gas stations, would help it expand in northeast Brazil.
Petrobras Distribuidora, the distribution and sales arm of state oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, has about 7,500 service stations, according to its website.
Ipiranga's cash payment to ALE will deduct the smaller rival's net debt, equal to 737 million reais in December, and is subject to adjustments based on working capital and net debt when the deal closes, according to the securities filing.
Petrobras has said it wants to sell at least 25 percent of its distribution unit to a "strategic partner" as part of a plan to sell $15.1 billion of assets to pay down debt.
Last year ALE sold 4.3 million cubic meters of diesel, gasoline, ethanol and natural gas, booking revenue of 11.4 billion reais and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 275 million reais, according to the filing.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.