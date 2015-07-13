CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-US chemicals maker Platform Specialty to buy Alent for $2.1 bln

(Correct Platform's unit name in paragraph 6 to MacDermid from
McDermid)
* 503p/shr offer at 49 pct premium
* Including debt, deal is valued at $2.3 bln
* Alent shares up 45 pct, top FTSE midcap gainer
July 13 U.S. chemicals maker Platform Specialty
Products Corp said it would buy UK's Alent Plc
for about 1.35 billion pounds ($2.09 billion) in cash to expand
its portfolio and save costs, sending shares of Alent to their
highest on record.
The British chemicals maker's shares rose 45 percent to an
all-time high on the London Stock Exchange. The stock was the
top gainer on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index.
The 503-pence-per-share offer from Platform Specialty is at
a 49 percent premium to Alent's closing price on Friday.
Including debt, the deal is worth about $2.3 billion, the
companies said.
The deal, Platform's eighth in the last three years, is
expected to help the combined entity save about $50 million in
costs annually before tax.
Platform most recently bought OM Group Inc's
industrial chemicals unit in June.
Platform said it would integrate Alent into its performance
applications unit, MacDermid, which competes with the British
firm to make chemicals used in the electronics and automotive
industries.
The deal, which has the backing of Alent's board and its
largest shareholder Cevian Capital, includes an option for
Alent shareholders to receive 0.31523 Platform shares for each
Alent share instead of cash.
However, the plan is limited to about 58.4 million shares,
or 21.9 percent of Alent's total outstanding shares of around
266.4 million shares as of Monday.
Alent was previously Cookson Group's performance materials
unit before it was spun off in 2012.
Alent said it would not pay an interim dividend for the six
months ended June 30.
Credit Suisse was the financial adviser for Platform, while
Rothschild and UBS advised Alent.
($1 = 0.6446 pounds)
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Biju Dwarakanath)