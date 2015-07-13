UPDATE 3-US chemicals maker Platform Specialty to buy Alent for $2.1 bln

* 503p/shr offer at 49 pct premium
* Including debt, deal is valued at $2.3 bln
* Alent shares up 44 pct at record high, top FTSE midcap
gainer
(Adds detail on Platorm, recasts lead, updates shares)
July 13 U.S. chemicals maker Platform Specialty
Products Corp said it would buy Britain's Alent Plc
for about 1.35 billion pounds ($2.09 billion) in cash
to expand the range of chemicals it makes for the electronics
and automotive sector.
Platform, which was set up by Martin Franklin in 2013 to buy
specialty chemicals companies, said Alent would be will be
integrated into its MacDermid division, with which it competes.
Alent, formerly Cookson Group's performance materials unit
before it was spun off in 2012, and MacDermid make chemicals
used to coat parts during the assembly of phones and cars.
The British chemicals maker's shares rose 44 percent to an
all-time high on the London Stock Exchange. The stock was the
top gainer on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index.
The 503-pence-per-share offer from Platform Specialty is at
a 49 percent premium to Alent's closing price on Friday.
Including debt, the deal is worth about $2.3 billion, the
companies said.
The deal is expected to help the combined entity save about
$50 million in costs annually before tax.
The deal is the latest in a buying spree that began with
Platform's purchase of MacDermid in 2013 for about $1.8 billion.
Franklin also founded Jarden Corp and Nomad Foods
Ltd, which share Platform's strategy of acquiring
companies to expand the range of their products.
Jarden said on Monday it would buy Waddington Group for
about $1.8 billion, while Nomad Foods indicated it was in talks
to buy frozen-food maker Findus Group in June.
The deal, which has the backing of Alent's board and its
largest shareholder Cevian Capital, includes an option for
Alent shareholders to receive 0.31523 Platform shares for each
Alent share instead of cash.
However, the plan is limited to about 58.4 million shares,
or 21.9 percent of Alent's total outstanding shares of around
266.4 million shares as of Monday.
Alent said it would not pay an interim dividend for the six
months ended June 30.
Credit Suisse was the financial adviser for Platform, while
Rothschild and UBS advised Alent.
($1 = 0.6446 pounds)
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath and Louise Heavens)