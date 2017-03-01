Diagnostic company Alere says to delay filing annual report

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Diagnostic company Alere Inc said on Wednesday it would delay filing its 2016 annual report as it was reviewing the revenue recognition practices at its South Korean and Japanese units.
As part of the review, the company is also reviewing "inappropriate conduct" at its South Korea unit, Standard Diagnostics Inc, Alere said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2lSHn3o)
Abbott Laboratories in December moved to terminate its proposed acquisition of Alere, citing a "substantial loss" in the value of the company since they struck a deal in January 2016.
Since the two companies announced the deal, Alere has faced multiple setbacks. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
