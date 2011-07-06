UPDATE 3-Axis-Shield rebuffs $370 mln bid from Alere

* U.S. firm offers 460 pence a share in cash

LONDON, July 6 U.S medical diagnostics firm Alere Inc said on Wednesday it was pursuing a deal with smaller British rival Axis-Shield after its indicative 230 million pounds ($370 million) offer for the company was rebuffed.

Shares in Axis-Shield jumped by 49 percent to a 10-year high of 499 pence by 1437 GMT pence after Alere said it had tabled an offer of 460 pence in cash.

Axis-Shield said in a statement that its board had unanimously rejected the proposal because it "fundamentally undervalued the company and its future prospects".

Dundee, Scotland-based Axis-Shield makes diagnostic tests for conditions including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and vitamin deficiency.

It said on Tuesday that revenue in the first six months of 2011 grew by about 10 percent, driven by its point of care division which supplies tests for its installed base of about 10,000 Afinion machines in doctors' surgeries.

The company, which was created through the merger of Shield Diagnostics and Norway's Axis Group in 1999, has also developed a lipid panel test, due to launch in Europe later this year, to measure cholesterol levels as an indicator of cardiovascular disease.

Alere made its indicative offer, which represented a 37 percent premium to Axis-Shield's share price on Wednesday, public in an attempt to trigger talks.

"Alere is keen to work towards a recommended takeover offer for Axis-Shield and would welcome the opportunity to discuss a possible transaction with Axis-Shield in a constructive manner," the U.S. company said in a statement.

Analyst Sebastien Jantet at Investec said Alere was a credible bidder, but its offer undervalued the company, and the prospects for its lipid tests in particular.

"We would urge investors to hold on and believe we may well see another bidder emerge," he said.

"With Alere putting Axis into play, other bidders may well emerge, including possibly Siemens, whose DCA platform also competes with Axis, and Abaxis, which has a lipids offering."

Aviva Investors, which holds a near 4 percent stake in Axis-Shield, backed the board in rejecting the offer.

Fund manager Robin West said: "The current approach we believe materially undervalues the business and fails to recognise its future prospects, and we believe Axis-Shield's technology would be valuable to a number of other businesses." ($1=0.622 British Pounds) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mike Nesbit)