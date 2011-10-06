UPDATE 2-Axis-Shield bows to Alere's modestly raised bid

(Adds analysts comments in paragraphs 3,6,7; updates share
price)
* Revised offer comes at 34 pct premium to Axis-Shield July
5 close
* Axis-Shield says to recommend offer to shareholders
* Says Alere's revised acceptance condition will most likely
be met
* Analysts call revised offer "measly" and "a token gesture"
* Shares up 4 pct
By Anirban Sen
Oct 6 Medical diagnostics firm Axis-Shield
said it agreed to be bought by larger peer Alere Inc
, after the U.S. company modestly sweetened its offer to
235 million pounds, ending a three-month battle for the maker of
Afinion devices.
Axis-Shield's shares, which have gained about 34 percent in
value since Alere first pitched the offer to the board in July,
were up 4 percent at 468 pence at 0757 GMT on Thursday on the
London Stock Exchange.
"Capitulation seems to be the order of the day...We believe,
under more settled circumstances, the board may have considered
to take a more robust position. The move from 460 pence to 470
pence is not much more than a token gesture," analyst Mike
Mitchell of Seymour Pierce said.
Axis-Shield said it would recommend that shareholders accept
the 470-pence per share bid, which is about 2 percent higher
than Alere's original offer and 4 percent higher than
Axis-Shield's Wednesday close.
Dundee, Scotland-based Axis-Shield, which still considers
the offer to be undervalued, expects Alere's revised 50 percent
acceptance condition to be met against a "volatile economic and
market backdrop."
Analyst Chris Glasper of Brewin Dolphin termed the revised
offer as "fairly measly" and felt it still undervalued
Axis-Shield.
"Given current market turmoil, it's probably played into
Alere's hands. Good deal for Alere, bad deal for UK
shareholders," Glasper told Reuters.
Waltham, Massachusetts-based Alere wants Axis-Shield
primarily for its point-of-care technology -- which provides
immediate, portable and convenient diagnostics.
Axis-Shield's Afinion system competes with Alere's Cholestech
LDX machine, which tests for cholesterol levels, in the United
States.
Last week, Alere raised its stake in Axis-Shield to 30
percent, the most it could buy in the open market, and lowered
its acceptance threshold to more than 50 percent of Axis-Shield
voting rights from 90 percent.
In July, Axis-Shield rejected a 230 million pound ($354.8
million) approach from Alere. Alere then took the 460-pence
offer directly to Axis-Shield's shareholders in August.
J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting as advisers to Axis-Shield.
($1 = 0.648 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)