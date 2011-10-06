UPDATE 2-Axis-Shield bows to Alere's modestly raised bid

(Adds analysts comments in paragraphs 3,6,7; updates share price)

* Revised offer comes at 34 pct premium to Axis-Shield July 5 close

* Axis-Shield says to recommend offer to shareholders

* Says Alere's revised acceptance condition will most likely be met

* Analysts call revised offer "measly" and "a token gesture"

* Shares up 4 pct

By Anirban Sen

Oct 6 Medical diagnostics firm Axis-Shield said it agreed to be bought by larger peer Alere Inc , after the U.S. company modestly sweetened its offer to 235 million pounds, ending a three-month battle for the maker of Afinion devices.

Axis-Shield's shares, which have gained about 34 percent in value since Alere first pitched the offer to the board in July, were up 4 percent at 468 pence at 0757 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

"Capitulation seems to be the order of the day...We believe, under more settled circumstances, the board may have considered to take a more robust position. The move from 460 pence to 470 pence is not much more than a token gesture," analyst Mike Mitchell of Seymour Pierce said.

Axis-Shield said it would recommend that shareholders accept the 470-pence per share bid, which is about 2 percent higher than Alere's original offer and 4 percent higher than Axis-Shield's Wednesday close.

Dundee, Scotland-based Axis-Shield, which still considers the offer to be undervalued, expects Alere's revised 50 percent acceptance condition to be met against a "volatile economic and market backdrop."

Analyst Chris Glasper of Brewin Dolphin termed the revised offer as "fairly measly" and felt it still undervalued Axis-Shield.

"Given current market turmoil, it's probably played into Alere's hands. Good deal for Alere, bad deal for UK shareholders," Glasper told Reuters.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Alere wants Axis-Shield primarily for its point-of-care technology -- which provides immediate, portable and convenient diagnostics.

Axis-Shield's Afinion system competes with Alere's Cholestech LDX machine, which tests for cholesterol levels, in the United States.

Last week, Alere raised its stake in Axis-Shield to 30 percent, the most it could buy in the open market, and lowered its acceptance threshold to more than 50 percent of Axis-Shield voting rights from 90 percent.

In July, Axis-Shield rejected a 230 million pound ($354.8 million) approach from Alere. Alere then took the 460-pence offer directly to Axis-Shield's shareholders in August.

J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting as advisers to Axis-Shield.

($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)