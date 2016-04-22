Diagnostics company Alere hit with securities fraud class action

| NEW YORK, April 22
Diagnostics company Alere Inc
has been hit with a securities fraud lawsuit accusing it
of artificially inflating its share prices ahead of the Feb. 1
announcement of its proposed $5.8 billion acquisition by Abbott
Laboratories Inc.
The shareholder lawsuit, filed on Thursday in federal court
in Boston, accused Alere of misleading investors by stating that
its financial reporting followed generally accepted accounting
principles. The plaintiffs, a group of individual investors,
cited a federal probe into the company's accounting for overseas
sales in arguing that Alere had not adhered to those principles.
Jackie Lustig, a spokeswoman for Alere, declined to comment
on the lawsuit.
Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Alere makes tests for
infections such as HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.
Alere's shares rose more than 45 percent to $54.11 when the
Abbott acquisition was announced, though the stock price later
fell again on disclosures in February and March that federal
authorities were looking into its sales and accounting practices
overseas.
The lawsuit said Alere failed to disclose "material adverse
facts" about the company that eventually threw its merger with
Abbott into doubt.
Alere's shares dropped about 18 percent to $40.51 on
Wednesday after Abbott Chief Executive Officer Miles White,
speaking on a post-earnings conference call, declined to respond
directly when asked whether he would reaffirm Abbott's
commitment to the Alere deal.
The deal has been approved by the boards of both companies
but is subject to approval of Alere shareholders. White said on
Wednesday he did not know when the shareholders would vote.
On Feb. 26, Alere disclosed that it had received a subpoena
from the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission asking for
information about revenue accounting and sales in Africa. The
company said its annual report would be delayed while it looked
into revenue recognition in Africa and China but did not say
that any errors had been found.
On March 15, Alere said it had received a grand jury
subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice for documents
relating to its sales and dealings with third parties in Africa,
Asia and Latin America.
The lawsuit seeks damages for investors who bought Alere's
shares between May 9, 2013, and April 20, 2016.
Lawyers for the investors could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The case is Godinez v Alere Inc et al, U.S. District Court,
District of Massachusetts, No 16-cv-10766
(Reporting By Dena Aubin; Editing by Anthony Lin and Will
Dunham)