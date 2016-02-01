版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 1日 星期一 21:12 BJT

REFILE-Drugmaker Abbott to buy Alere for $5.8 bln

(Refiles to correct spelling of "drugmaker" in headline)

Feb 1 Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories said it would acquire Alere Inc for $5.8 billion to boost its global diagnostics presence.

Abbott will pay Alere shareholders $56 per share, a premium of about 51 percent to the stock's Friday closing of $37.20. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐