REFILE-Drugmaker Abbott to buy Alere for $5.8 bln

(Refiles to correct spelling of "drugmaker" in headline)
Feb 1 Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories said it would acquire Alere Inc for $5.8 billion to boost its global diagnostics presence.
Abbott will pay Alere shareholders $56 per share, a premium of about 51 percent to the stock's Friday closing of $37.20. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
