Alere says it rejected Abbott's request to end merger deal

April 28 Diagnostic test maker Alere Inc
said its board has rejected a recent request by Abbott
Laboratories Inc to terminate the $5.8 billion deal to
buy Alere for a breakup fee.
However, Abbott said it has arranged committed financing for
the Alere deal as well as its latest deal to buy St Jude Medical
Inc for $25 billion.
Abbott had raised concerns about the accuracy of various
representations, warranties and covenants made by Alere in the
merger agreement, and offered to pay $30 million to $50 million
to terminate the deal, Alere said on Thursday.
Alere, which is being investigated by the U.S. government
over its sales practices, said it was confident that "there is
no basis for the termination of the merger agreement" and
expects the deal to be completed according to its terms.
The company, which makes tests for infections such as HIV,
tuberculosis, malaria and dengue, also said it got approval from
it lenders for an extension to file its annual report pending an
accounting review.
Abbott Chief Executive Miles White last week had declined to
respond directly when asked whether he would reaffirm Abbott's
commitment to the $5.8 billion deal, fueling speculation the
deal might not close.
Abbott in February agreed to buy Alere, aiming to become the
leader in point-of-care diagnostic testing, a market that is
growing as physicians increasingly adopt rapid tests that speed
up treatment.
