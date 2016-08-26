UPDATE 2-Alere sues Abbott over $5.8 bln takeover

(Adds background, recasts)
Aug 26 Diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc
said on Friday it sued Abbott Laboratories in an
attempt to force the company to move ahead with its $5.8 billion
takeover of Alere.
Alere said the lawsuit seeks to compel Abbott to obtain all
the antitrust approvals it needs to complete the deal. It said
the complaint was filed Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court
yesterday and should be made publicly available next week.
Abbott has been reluctant to complete the deal, which was
struck in February, and tried to call it off in April. Abbott
has suggested that Alere misrepresented itself when it
negotiated the merger agreement.
Alere has received two U.S. Department of Justice subpoenas
this year as part of two separate government investigations into
its sales practices, and patient-billing records related to
Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.
Alere's lawsuit was "without merit," an Abbott spokeswoman
said.
"Abbott is compliant with its obligations under the merger
agreement and continues to work toward regulatory approvals,
despite Alere's nearly six-month delay in filing its 2015 10-K
(annual report)."
Abbott is also in the process of buying medical device
company St Jude Medical Inc for around $24 billion as it
looks to expand its heart device business.
But St Jude has had its own set of problems. Short-selling
firm Muddy Waters said on Thursday it had placed a bet that the
shares would fall, claiming its implanted heart devices were
vulnerable to cyber attacks.
St Jude said the allegations were false.
Alere shares were down 3 percent at $39.48. The stock had
fallen about 25 percent since the Abbott deal was announced
through Thursday's close. Abbott's shares were up 4 cents
$42.88.
