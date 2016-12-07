UPDATE 1-Abbott seeks to abort planned acquisition of Alere

(Adds details, shares)
Dec 7 Abbott Laboratories said on
Wednesday it had filed a complaint in the Delaware Court of
Chancery to terminate its proposed acquisition of Alere Inc
, citing a "substantial loss" in the value of the
diagnostics company.
Abbott agreed earlier this year to buy Alere for $5.8
billion, to gain access to its diagnostic tests performed at
home and in doctors' offices and hospitals.
"Alere is no longer the company Abbott agreed to buy 10
months ago," said Scott Stoffel, divisional vice president of
external communications, Abbott.
Since the agreement was announced in late January, Alere has
faced multiple setbacks.
The relationship between the two companies began to cool
after Alere failed to file financial statements and disclosed
probes into billing and foreign sales practices.
In July, at the request of the U.S. health regulator, Alere
recalled a device used to monitor levels of a widely used blood
thinner because it was found to generate faulty results.
The following month, Alere filed a lawsuit accusing Abbott
of dragging its feet on key antitrust submissions to sabotage
the deal.
These developments are unprecedented and are not isolated
incidents brought on by chance, Abbott said on Wednesday.
"This damage ... can only be the result of a systemic
failure of internal controls, which combined with the lack of
transparency, led us to filing this complaint," Stoffel said.
Shares of Abbott, which also agreed to pay $25 billion to
acquire heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc this
year, were down about 1.5 pct at $37.85.
Alere's stock was down 0.4 percent at $39.69.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr
and Shounak Dasgupta)