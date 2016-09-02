UPDATE 1-Delaware judge expedites Alere lawsuit against Abbott

(Adds details on judge's ruling, comment by companies)
NEW YORK/WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 2 A Delaware
judge on Friday granted a motion to expedite Alere Inc's
lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories, which seeks to
ensure that Abbott lives up to the terms of its $5.8 billion
takeover of the diagnostics company, representatives for Alere
said.
Alere filed suit last week in the Delaware Court of
Chancery, arguing that Abbott is trying to stymie the deal by
purposefully delaying key submissions to anti-trust regulators.
Abbott denies the charges.
Delaware Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock did not say when a
trial would be held and did not address hearing dates. Instead
he ordered the parties to go back to their clients and ask if
they would consider mediation.
Former Chancellor William Chandler is available to be a
mediator, according to the judge.
"The judge's suggestion that the parties work together is
helpful and we look forward to engaging in that process," Abbott
said in a statement. "Abbott continues to be compliant with its
obligations under the merger agreement."
An Alere spokesperson said the company was pleased with the
court's decision.
Abbott agreed to acquire Alere in February. In late April,
Abbott struck an even bigger deal to buy St. Jude Medical
to position itself as the dominant player in the market
for cardiovascular devices.
After the St. Jude deal was announced, Alere said in a
filing that it had declined an offer from Abbott to pay it up to
$50 million to break off their merger agreement.
Alere claims in its complaint that Abbott is motivated to
end its deal with Alere in order to free up capital for its $24
billion takeover of St. Jude.
Abbott has said it is in compliance with the deal and that
Alere's financial problems and related delays in filing its
financial statements had slowed its progress.
