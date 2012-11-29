版本:
2012年 11月 30日 星期五 05:22 BJT

New Issue- Alere sells $450 mln in notes

Nov 29 Alere Inc on Wednesday sold $450
million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Jefferies, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ALERE

AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 7.25 PCT    MATURITY    07/01/2018   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   07/01/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 7.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  12/11/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A                          MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

