Alere faces criminal probe over Medicare, Medicaid Billing - WSJ

July 27 The U.S. Justice Department's
criminal-fraud section sent diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc
a subpoena last month seeking patient-billing records,
the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Alere's shares plunged 28.6 percent to close at $31.47 on
Wednesday.
The subpoena asked for information about Alere's efforts to
collect co-payments from patients, as well as forms submitted on
their behalf to government programs such as Medicare, the WSJ
said. (on.wsj.com/2av4Jag)
Alere said in April its board rejected a recent request by
Abbott Laboratories Inc to terminate the $5.8 billion
deal to buy Alere.
Alere said in March it had received a grand jury subpoena
from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking documents relating
to its sales practices.
Alere could not be immediately reached for comment.
A DOJ spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)