Aleris braces for continued weak demand as airline makers destock

* Airline destocking will continue over next few quarters

* Tight scrap metal supply adds to costs

* Company turns to higher-priced, primary aluminum

By Marina Lopes

NEW YORK, Nov 6 Aleris Corp warned on Wednesday that global aerospace demand will remain weak over the next few quarters as aircraft makers work through a high inventory of aluminum product amid overall uncertainty about the health of the world economy.

The less-than-upbeat outlook came as the company swung to a net loss in the third quarter as revenues fell 1 percent to $1.1 billion from the year-earlier period.

Aleris, which competes with steel and carbon fiber to cast metal items for airplanes and cars, braced for a bumpy fourth quarter, with "general uncertainty driving further destocking in addition to normal seasonal slow down," it said in its quarterly earnings report.

"We continue to face softer demand in aerospace due to short-term customer destocking and some sluggishness in our North American rolled products demand, including building and construction," said Steven Demetriou, chairman and chief executive officer in the statement.

Aleris reported a net loss of $7 million compared to a profit of $3 million in the third quarter 2012.

While the company expects destocking to continue and scrap metal supplies to stay tight, it said automotive demand and volumes will improve in the fourth quarter.

The company's rolled products divisions in Europe and North America, which account for 60 percent of total revenue, reported income of $58.6 million, down a fifth from the same period last year.

Further adding to costs were limited supplies of scrap metal forcing Aleris to use more higher-priced primary aluminum.

Supplies have tightened as less scrap is generated due to global sluggish manufacturing levels have also increased secondary metal prices.

Limited scrap availability has cost the company's rolled products in North America $3 million in adjusted earnings, while airline destocking contributed an 11 percent decline in volume.

The outlook underscores recent comments from aircraft manufacturers that have been using more aluminum to cut down the weight of their products, which can help cut fuel costs.

Its recycling and specification alloys business in North American saw income rise to $15.7 million from $9.2 million as higher automotive demand offset higher scrap prices.

The smaller extrusion division was hit by continued weakness in European building and construction sector and reported income of $4.3 million in the third quarter, down from $5.6 million, it said.