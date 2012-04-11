Aleris IPO postponed due to market conditions-underwriter

April 11 An IPO for private equity-backed aluminum processor Aleris Corp has been postponed due to market conditions, according to an underwriter.

The Ohio-based company, owned by Oaktree Capital Management and Apollo Management, had hoped to price 31.3 million shares. The company had planned to sell shares at a range of $15 to $17.

Aleris had planned to sell 9.4 million shares and existing shareholders planned to sell the remaining 21.9 million.