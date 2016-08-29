版本:
CORRECTED-Zhongwang USA to buy aluminum products maker Aleris

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say that Aleris is being bought by Zhongwang USA, which is a unit of Zhongwang International Group Ltd, not of China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd)

Aug 29 Aleris Corp, a U.S.-based aluminum rolled products maker, said it would be bought by Zhongwang USA LLC, a unit of Zhongwang International Group Ltd, in a $2.33 billion deal.

Zhongwang USA LLC will pay $1.11 billion in cash and take on Aleris' $1.22 billion in net debt, the U.S. company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

