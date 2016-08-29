CORRECTED-Zhongwang USA to buy aluminum products maker Aleris

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say that Aleris is being bought by Zhongwang USA, which is a unit of Zhongwang International Group Ltd, not of China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd)
Aug 29 Aleris Corp, a U.S.-based aluminum rolled products maker, said it would be bought by Zhongwang USA LLC, a unit of Zhongwang International Group Ltd, in a $2.33 billion deal.
Zhongwang USA LLC will pay $1.11 billion in cash and take on Aleris' $1.22 billion in net debt, the U.S. company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.