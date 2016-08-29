UPDATE 4-Chinese-owned Zhongwang USA enters U.S. aluminum market with Aleris buy

(Adds financial advisors for Zhongwang in paragraph 26)
By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK Aug 29 Zhongwang USA LLC, backed by
Chinese aluminum magnate Liu Zhongtian, said on Monday it would
buy U.S. aluminum company Aleris Corp in a bet by the
billionaire that the nascent U.S. automotive aluminum sector
will be the industry's next big growth market.
The $2.33 billion deal comes as Liu and Zhongwang
International Group Ltd, the parent of Zhongwang USA, are
embroiled in a dispute over U.S. import duties amid broader
trade tensions between the U.S. aluminum industry and China.
It marks the biggest entry by a Chinese company into the
U.S. aluminum industry since trade tensions began ramping up in
recent years.
Zhongwang International is parent of China Zhongwang
Holdings Ltd, the world's second-largest producer of
aluminum extrusions. It has been accused of evading U.S. import
duties on extruded products, prompting an investigation by the
U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC).
The acquisition has strategic importance because Aleris is
in the midst of a $350 million expansion of its Lewisport,
Kentucky rolling mill to produce automotive body sheet for U.S.
auto manufacturers. It hopes to produce 200,000 tonnes per year
and begin shipping in 2017.
Liu said in a statement that Aleris is "well-positioned to
capitalize on the positive demand trends we see globally."
Auto manufacturers like Ford Motor Co have been moving
toward aluminum, which is lighter than steel, to reduce body
weight of autos in order to improve gasoline mileage, which will
reduce emissions.
Aleris has been owned by a group of funds including Oaktree
Capital Management LP and Apollo Management LP since it emerged
from bankruptcy in 2010. It has plants in the United States,
Europe and Asia and supplies fabricated products to the
aerospace, construction, automotive and defense industries.
Sean Stack, chief executive officer of the Cleveland-based
company, said the transition to strategic ownership from private
equity would allow it to focus on long-term investments in the
U.S. automotive market and aerospace market in China "without
worrying about the next quarter's performance."
Zhongwang produces extrusions for the automotive sector, and
recently built a rolling mill in China for auto body sheet.
Stack said the two parties have not yet gotten into the details
of how they might collaborate.
Extrusion is the process of shaping aluminum by forcing it
to flow through an opening in a die.
Aleris's mill in Zhenjiang, China mainly serves the
aerospace sector, and is licensed to supply Bombardier Inc.
, Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE.
Zhongwang USA is majority-owned by Liu, China Zhongwang's
founder. He has a net worth of $3.1 billion, according to
Forbes. The company will pay $1.11 billion in cash and take on
Aleris's $1.22 billion in net debt.
TRADE DISPUTE
Upstream smelters and downstream extruders in the United
States have both argued that subsidized Chinese aluminum
production has depressed global prices and presented unfair
competition.
China Zhongwang - the subsidiary that is not the purchaser
of Aleris - is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the
U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) into allegations from industry
group the U.S. Aluminum Extruders Council (AEC), that the
company evaded U.S. import tariffs on aluminum extrusions.
Jeff Henderson, president of the AEC, said on Monday the
deal "raises very serious concerns for the entire industry."
China Zhongwang has denied the allegations.
Zhongwang USA LLC is not owned by China Zhongwang, but the
two are related through Zhongwang International and Liu.
Stack said Zhongwang had assured Aleris that it denies the
allegations and was cooperating with the DOC to resolve the
case. He emphasized that the two were separate companies despite
the link to Liu.
"This helps them move beyond that with very significant
investment and exposure to the U.S. market," Stack said,
referring to the trade case. "Aleris' position doesn't change -
we support free and fair trade with a level playing field."
Henderson disputed that Zhongwang had been cooperating with
the DOC, noting that it had not responded to the department's
questionnaires.
"Zhongwang is a state-supported enterprise and has received
large benefits and financing from the government of China.
Zhongwang also has a long history of circumventing and evading
duties in trade cases," Henderson said.
Last year, short-seller Dupre Analytics accused China
Zhongwang of doctoring its books, in a report cited widely in
the AEC's complaint. The company denied those allegations.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.
Credit Suisse was financial adviser to Aleris, while Moelis
& Co advised Aleris on certain aspects of the deal. Zhongwang
USA received financial advice from Deutsche Bank and Barclays.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York, Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru
and Josephine Mason in Beijing; Editing by Paul Simao,
Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)