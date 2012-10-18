New Issue- Aleris International sells $500 mln in notes

Oct 18 Aleris International, Inc on Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $400 million. J.P. Morgan, Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALERIS INTERNATIONAL AMT $500 MLN COUPON 7.875 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/23/2012 S&P B SPREAD 643 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS