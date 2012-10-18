版本:
New Issue- Aleris International sells $500 mln in notes

Oct 18 Aleris International, Inc on
Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $400 million. 
    J.P. Morgan, Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse,
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ALERIS INTERNATIONAL
 
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 7.875 PCT   MATURITY    11/01/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/01/2013
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 7.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/23/2012   
S&P B           SPREAD 643 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

