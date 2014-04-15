版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 15日 星期二 21:14 BJT

Aleris mulls selling recycling, specification alloys operations

NEW YORK, April 15 Aleris Corp said on Tuesday it is considering selling its recycling and specification alloys businesses, in a sign the rolled products and extrusion maker aims to increase its focus on higher-margins downstream fabrication operations.

High scrap prices and low supplies in recent years have squeezed profits for secondary aluminum alloy makers. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐