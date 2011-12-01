UPDATE 1-Alexander & Baldwin plans to split itself

* Cites increased size, capabilities and financial strength

* Separation likely to be completed in second half, 2012

* Says no net job less from separation

Dec 1 Alexander & Baldwin Inc said it plans to split itself into two companies, one with interests in real estate and agriculture and the other in ocean transportation and logistics, amid a very weak shipping market.

The Hawaii-based real estate development, commercial real estate and agriculture company will retain the Alexander & Baldwin name, while the other one would be called Matson.

Matson, an Alexander unit since 1969, serves the U.S. West Coast, Hawaii, Guam, Micronesia and China through its marine transportation business.

Each share of the parent company will fetch one share of the real estate company and one of Matson. The separation is expected to be completed in the second half of next year, Alexander & Baldwin said in a statement on Thursday.

"The increased size, capabilities and financial strength of both our land and transportation businesses now enable these operations to independently execute their strategies to maximize shareholder value," Alexander & Baldwin Chairman Walter Dods said.

The separation will not see any net job loss, but there could be some shift in workforce between the two companies, Alexander & Baldwin said.

Shares of the company closed at $38.06 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.