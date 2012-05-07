UPDATE 1-Alexco Resources profit falls on weak metal prices

UPDATE 2-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
May 7 Canadian miner Alexco Resource Corp's quarterly profit fell 62 percent, hurt by lower metal prices.
First-quarter net income was C$1.3 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$3.4 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, last year.
Revenue rose 21 percent to C$24.5 million.
Alexco said first-quarter silver production rose 30 percent to 581,808 ounces and said it expects to produce about 2.2 million to 2.5 million ounces of silver in 2012.
Alexco Resource's shares, which have fallen 13 percent so far in 2012, closed at C$5.84 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.