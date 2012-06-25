UPDATE 1-Alexco silver mine production disrupted by wildfire

BRIEF-Pure Storage qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
June 25 Canadian miner Alexco Resource Corp said production at its Bellekeno silver mine in the Yukon territory was disrupted for two days following a wildfire near the mine.
The miner said a lightning strike triggered a wildfire near the Bellekeno mill in the Keno Hill silver district on Friday, forcing it to shut down the mine, mill and surface exploration operations as a precautionary measure.
Operational restart of the mine and mill commenced on Saturday, the company said.
Alexco expects to produce about 2.2 million to 2.5 million ounces of silver in 2012.
Shares of Alexco, which have fallen 38 percent over the last three months, closed at C$4.60 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
March 1 President Donald Trump told Congress on Tuesday that more needs to be done to bring down "artificially high" prices for prescription drugs, while at the same time praising a drug that turns out to cost $300,000 per year.
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.