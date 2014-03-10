Alexion to book additional Soliris sales, raises outlook

UPDATE 2-Fund firm Henderson's assets cushioned by market gains in Q1
* Says Janus deal on track; shares up 0.6 pct (Adds details from statement, share reaction, analyst quote)
March 10 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc revised its profit and sales outlook for the year after the French government agreed to raise reimbursement payments for the company's lead drug, Soliris.
The company's shares rose nearly 3 percent before the bell.
Alexion said it would record about $88 million of additional sales in the first quarter as reimbursement related to Soliris sales in prior years.
The drugmaker raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $4.37-$4.47 per share from its previous estimate of $3.70-$3.80 per share.
Alexion also raised its sales outlook to $2.15-$2.17 billion from its previous forecast of $2.00-$2.02 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $3.89 per share on sales of $2.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Soliris is the only approved treatment for two rare, life-threatening blood disorders.
Chestire, Connecticut based Alexion's stock closed at $168.05 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
* Says Janus deal on track; shares up 0.6 pct (Adds details from statement, share reaction, analyst quote)
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic