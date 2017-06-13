REFILE-Alexion names Biogen's Paul Clancy as CFO

BRIEF-Mason Capital Management reports 5.32 pct passive stake in CF Corp
* Mason Capital Management Llc reports 5.32 percent passive stake in CF Corp, as June 16, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLshNt) Further company coverage:
(Corrects dateline to June 13)
June 13 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday named Biogen Inc's Chief Financial Officer Paul Clancy as its finance head, effective July 31.
Clancy will succeed Dave Anderson, who will remain with Alexion until August end, the company said.
Alexion shares were up 3.7 percent in extended trading while Biogen shares were down 1.9 percent.
Clancy will remain at Biogen through the second quarter, Biogen said. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* Mason Capital Management Llc reports 5.32 percent passive stake in CF Corp, as June 16, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLshNt) Further company coverage:
* Community Health Systems- unit of co, units of CHS/Community Health Systems amended their existing accounts receivable securitization program
* BKB Beteiligungsholding AG says has offered to buy Oldenburgische Landesbank AG for a notional amount of 2.6 Euro