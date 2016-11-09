UPDATE 1-Alexion says investigating Soliris sales practices

(Adds details, share price)
Nov 10 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said
on Wednesday it was investigating allegations made by a former
employee regarding sales practices involving its flagship and
costly blood disorder drug Soliris.
Alexion said it delayed a quarterly report filing while the
audit and finance committee of its board of directors
investigates whether any of its personnel "engaged in sales
practices that were inconsistent with company policies and
procedures."
Soliris, approved for the rare blood disorders paroxysmal
nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome,
had sales of $2.59 billion in 2015.
The current U.S. list price for the specialty medication is
about $480,000 per year.
Alexion said the investigation had not so far uncovered
anything that might require it to update previously reported
results.
The New Haven, Connecticut-based company also said it had
retained an external adviser to assist it in the investigation.
Shares of Alexion, which rose 6.5 percent on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday, were down 2.3 percent at $124.25 in after-hours
trading.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Deena Beasley; Editing by
Anil D'Silva and Tom Brown)